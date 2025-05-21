Sex racket busted, two women rescued from lodge

Latur, May 21 (PTI) Police busted a prostitution racket operated from a lodge in Latur city and rescued two women, an official said on Wednesday.

Following a tip-off that flesh trade was being conducted at the lodge, officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) sent a decoy customer. Following the confirmation, a raid was conducted.

Police rescued two women and detained seven individuals, including the lodge manager and his associates.

According to police sources, the lodge owner, manager, and their accomplices were allegedly bringing women from other states and arranging clients via agents.

A case has been registered. PTI COR NSK