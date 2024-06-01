Sex racket involving trafficked Ugandan women busted in Goa; one man arrested

Panaji, Jun 1 (PTI) A man from Uganda was arrested and two persons were rescued after a sex racket involving women from the African nation was busted by police in Goa on Saturday, an official said.

Ugandan nation Jojo Nakintu (31) has been arrested by Mandrem police while two women from that nation have been rescued, said Superintendent of Police Akshat Kaushal.

"The action followed a complaint by a woman from Uganda to her country's Embassy exposing the international racket. Local NGO ARZ was also involved in the operation. Single mothers and women from economically weak backgrounds were brought from Uganda after being promised jobs in Goa's hospitality sector as part of the racket," he said.

"After they were brought here, their passports and visas were confiscated and the women were forced into prostitution under the threat of violence. The accused operated the racket online through escort websites and also used to make these victims stand at beaches to solicit customers," the SP said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he said. PTI RPS BNM