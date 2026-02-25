Sex ratio in Maharashtra showing signs of improvement; need to raise awareness: Health minister

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Wednesday said the government will take steps to strengthen the PCPNDT Act, aimed at curbing female foeticide, to improve the male-female sex ratio.

Speaking in the legislative assembly on a calling attention notice moved by Jitendra Awhad of NCP (SP), Abitkar said the state's sex ratio had improved from 907 females per 1,000 males in 2023 to 912 in 2024, and now stands at 913.

He said the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act is being implemented effectively.

“Through 90 sting operations using decoy cases, 627 cases were filed, and the registrations of 129 doctors have been cancelled,” he said without specifying the time period.

Awhad demanded that the stringent MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) be applied to violations under the PCPNDT Act, terming them an organised crime.

The minister said existing rules will be tightened.

Abitkar also emphasised the need for greater social awareness on the issue and called for concerted efforts in that direction.