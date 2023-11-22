35-year-old sex worker murdered at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra

Thane: A 35-year-old sex worker was allegedly murdered by some unidentified person at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, inspector Vijay Kadam of Bhiwandi Town police station said.

The victim, who is yet to be identified, had shifted from Pune to Hanuman Tekdi locality, the red light area of Bhiwandi, and was sharing her room with another sex worker, he said.

An unidentified accused attacked the woman with a grinding stone, in which she was killed on the spot, the official said, adding that the motive behind the murder is yet to be known.