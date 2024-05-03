Sexual abuse allegations: More trouble brewing for Revanna, Prajwal

Bengaluru, May 3 (PTI) More trouble is brewing for NDA's Hassan Lok Sabha constituency candidate Prajwal Revanna and his father H D Revanna, facing sexual abuse allegations, after two more FIRs were registered against them.

So far, three FIRs have been registered against them in Hassan, Mysuru and Bengaluru.

A rape case has been filed against Prajwal, the JD(S)-BJP alliance candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Revanna on Friday opted to withdraw his bail application in a Bengaluru sessions court. He moved the court after a case of molestation was registered against him and his son Prajwal.

The grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and the party MP from Hassan, 33-year-old Prajwal is facing allegations of sexually abusing women after scores of explicit video clips started making the rounds in recent days.

The Karnataka government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case following a complaint by the State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary.

Prajwal is the NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha seat where polling was held on April 26. JD(S) joined the NDA in September last year.

The JD(S) leadership has suspended Prajwal from the party.

The FIR by the CID in Bengaluru on Wednesday is based on a complaint by a JD(S) party worker, who alleged she was raped by Prajwal at gunpoint. He later made a video of her and blackmailed the woman saying he would make it viral if she did not fulfill his lust whenever he demanded.

The second FIR was registered in Mysuru on Thursday night against Prajwal's father Revanna and his confidant Sathish Babanna for allegedly abducting a woman five days ago.

The complainant said six years ago his mother worked at Revanna's residence in Holenarasipura and had quit the job and returned to her hometown three years back. The complaint claimed that about five days ago, Revanna's confidant Babanna came to his house and said police may come to them for an inquiry and told them they should not reveal anything.

"On April 29 at about 9 pm, Sathish Babanna came to our house and said if your mother is caught then you will be in trouble and you may all go to jail. Revanna has asked me to take you. He then took him on a motorcycle," the complainant said.

He said he had no clue where his mother had been taken away. However, on May 1, he said he received a call from his friends who told him that a video had surfaced which showed her allegedly tied and raped by Prajwal.

The complainant claimed there was a threat to his mother's life and sought police help to find out where she was.

Police have arrested Babanna and are interrogating him in connection with the case, police sources said.

Earlier, a case of molestation was registered against Revanna and his son based on a complaint by their cook. She even complained that Prajwal made video calls to her daughter and tried to have a nasty chat with her.

In view of many women allegedly being tortured by Prajwal and his father based on the number of videos circulating in the social media, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he has directed police to identify, trace and secure all the victims.

The Chief Minister said the BJP committed a mistake with regard to Prajwal Revanna.

"Both the BJP and the JD(S) knew about Prajwal Revanna's videos. Prajwal's case is not just sexual harassment. He has raped women. A rape case has been registered (against him)," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Bagalkote.

Supporting the complainants, he said, "Will a woman lie that she has been raped? Won't her life get destroyed after the complaint? If a married woman says openly that she has been raped then we have to accept it." He said there is a law of presumption. Women never lie (on these issues). Victims won't lie. Why did they give a ticket (to Prajwal) despite knowing it? Why did they (BJP) forge an alliance (with the JD(S))? To a question, he wondered if the JD(S) leadership said they will cooperate with the investigation, why did Deve Gowda and his son and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy call lawyers and discuss with them on Thursday.

The Chief Minister took a dig at Kumaraswamy, saying they have distanced themselves from Revanna but during the election, he campaigned for him and said his son Nikhil and nephew Prajwal were not different.

"Whatever they do, they do it together – be it politics or misdeeds," he said.

On Prajwal staying in Germany, Siddaramaiah said wherever he has escaped, the government will ensure that he is caught and brought back.

"Whichever country he is staying in, we will get him from there. That's why I have written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to cancel his diplomatic passport," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said a second notice has been served to JD(S) MLA and former minister Revanna in connection with cases of molestation and abduction registered against him.

He said earlier a notice was served under Section 41 A of CrPC to which Prajwal's advocate had sought seven days' time.

The Special Investigation Team, which was set up to probe sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal, has replied it was not possible because there is no such provision, the minister said.

He also said Revanna, who was also served the notice, sought 24 hours time. PTI GMS VGN GMS SS