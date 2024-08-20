Badlapur school case: Uddhav demands fast-track trial, speedy justice for victims

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday demanded a fast-track trial and speedy justice in the case of sexual abuse of two girls at a school in Thane district.

Talking to reporters, Thackeray said on one hand, the Mahayuti government is running the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin scheme for women, but daughters of sisters are not safe.

In an apparent reference to the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, where the Mamata Banerjee-led government has come under fire, the Sena (UBT) chief said politics was being done over crime against women by targeting certain states.

The former chief minister claimed the school where the girls were allegedly sexually abused was linked to BJP leaders.

"The case should be fast-tracked, and the victims should be ensured speedy justice," he said.

Police on August 17 arrested an attendant at the school for allegedly sexually abusing two girl students of the kindergarten, aged three and four years. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school.

The school management suspended the principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant over the incident.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed the police to invoke the attempt to rape charge against the arrested accused.

He said the case will be fast-tracked, and a special public prosecutor will be appointed.

The incident fuelled massive protests by parents who came on tracks at Badlapur station and blocked local trains on Tuesday. The protest has affected the movement of suburban trains.