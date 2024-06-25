Sexual abuse case: Ex-MP Prajwal once again remanded in police custody for four days

Bengaluru, Jun 25 (PTI) Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna who is accused in sexual abuse cases has once again been remanded in police custody. The remand period is for four days till June 29.

Prajwal is facing charges of sexually abusing several women and making explicit videos.

The police custody of Prajwal, the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, was extended till June 29 in CID Cybercrime case for recording the videos of victims, sources said.

The 33-year-old Prajwal was arrested on May 31 soon after he returned from Germany where he was holed up after an investigation about the alleged sexual abuse by him was taken up by the Karnataka police.