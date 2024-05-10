Sexual abuse: Third FIR filed against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

Bengaluru: One more rape case has been registered against JD(S) MP and Lok Sabha poll candidate from Hassan Prajwal Revanna, taking the number of cases pertaining to the alleged sexual abuse of several women to three, police sources said.

The FIR was registered against Prajwal on May 8 in Bengaluru, according to sources in the Special Investigation Team which was constituted for a probe after a huge cache of explicit videos allegedly showing Prajwal sexually abusing several women became public.

A case has been registered under IPC 376(2)(N), 376(2)(K), 354(A), 354(B), 354(C) and 506 of the IPC was registered. These cases pertain to repeated rape, voyeurism, filming, demand for sexual favours, dragging by clothes, molestation and threatening.

The details of the victim have not been shared by the SIT sources.

Prajwal is the grandson of former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and stood for the April 26 Lok Sabha election in Hassan as the NDA candidate. His party had formed an alliance with the BJP in 2023.

Just before the election, the videos went viral on social media.

The first FIR pertains to molestation of his cook in Holenarasipura in Hassan. Prajwal’s father and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna is also an accused in the case. The second case pertains to raping a JD(S) worker at gunpoint.

H D Revanna is already lodged in the Central Jail at Parappara Agrahara under judicial custody after a 20-year-old youth alleged that Revanna and his aide kidnapped his mother. The youth said his mother had figured in one of the videos where she was allegedly tied and raped by Prajwal.

The Hassan MP is at large and is believed to be hiding abroad. A Blue Corner notice of the Interpol seeking information on his whereabouts has been issued against Prajwal.