Sexual assault case: Court remands choreographer Jani Master to judicial custody

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (PTI) A city court on Friday remanded cinema choreographer Jani Master to 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman who worked with him.

Jani Master, whose real name is Shaik Jani Basha, was apprehended in Goa by the Cyberabad police on Thursday and he was produced before a local court in Goa and a transit warrant was obtained.

He was brought here on Friday and produced before a city court which remanded him to 14-day judicial custody, a senior police official told PTI adding he was lodged in the Chanchalguda central prison.

The woman choreographer, in a complaint with the police, had alleged that Jani Master had sexually assaulted her in 2020 during a work trip to Mumbai and continued sexual harassment and also threatened her not to disclose it to anyone.

On September 15, the Narsingi Police had registered a case under sections 376(2)(n), 506, 323 of IPC.

On recording her statement, it was disclosed that she was a minor at the time of the alleged offence. Therefore, a relevant section of the POCSO Act, 2012 was added, police said. PTI VVK VVK KH