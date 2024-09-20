'Sexual assault' in Odisha sparks outrage; Patnaik seeks judicial probe, CM assures stringent action

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) The alleged sexual assault of an army officer's fiancee at a police station here sparked outrage on Friday with former chief minister Naveen Patnaik condemning the incident as "shocking" and demanding a judicial probe while state chief minister Mohan Majhi vowing to take stringent action against the guilty.

Also on Friday, the Odisha Police Crime Branch registered a case against the five police personnel, including the inspector in charge of Bharatpur police station, allegedly involved in the assault. They have already been suspended after the incident became public on Wednesday.

The woman’s father, a retired Brigadier, demanded the arrest and dismissal of the cops for taking the law into their hands while the National Commission for Women (NCW), which took suo motu cognisance of the incident, sought an action taken report from the state DGP.

The incident took place on September 15 when an Army officer posted in West Bengal and his fiancee approached Bharatpur police station to lodge a complaint of road rage in which they were allegedly harassed by some local youths. However, a verbal altercation took place between the couple and some policemen following which the officer and his fiancee were allegedly assaulted at the police station.

The woman spoke to the media on Thursday to narrate the alleged horrific ordeal. She said she was "tied" and "a male officer kicked on my breasts several times. He lowered down my pants and his as well. Showing his private part, he asked me how much time I want to remain silent." Reacting strongly, the opposition BJD and Congress slammed the BJP government over the incident. Women activists also sat on a dharna in front of the Police Bhavan demanding the arrest of the erring policemen.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the entire country is shocked by the way Odisha police committed brutality and sexual violence against the victim.

"BJP governments across the country are working on the policy of turning the police from protectors to predators. In BJP governments, the criminal attitude of the police towards crimes against women actually flourishes by getting protection from those in power. In such a situation, what should the women of the country do for safety and justice, where should they go?" she posted on X.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, who is on a tour to his home district Keonjhar to celebrate 100 days of his government, said that his dispensation would not hesitate to take strong action against the policemen, allegedly involved in the torture and sexual assault of the woman.

Deputy CM Pravati Parida, who is in charge of the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, met the woman at AIIMS Bhubaneswar where she is being treated.

Condemning the incident, Patnaik said it shows "incompetence" of the BJP government in the state.

"All have heard of what recently happened to an Army Major and his fiancee at a police station here. This is very very shocking news of violence that was meted out to both of them and the alleged sexual assault on the Major's fiancee. We demand a full judicial inquiry into this matter and action must be taken very quickly," Patnaik told reporters.

He also hoped that the BJP government would take the strongest possible action against all those involved.

He further posted on X: "The way an Army Major and a lady were treated in Bharatpur Police Station is shocking and beyond comprehension. The manner in which police have allegedly treated them has shaken the conscience of the country. This has happened to a serving Army Officer and a lady within #Odisha." The father of the woman said: "The police personnel have violated several laws by putting an Army officer in the lock-up, physically assaulting him, harassing my daughter." He said they (cops) have not just committed a crime, rather their acts can be termed as "heinous crimes" and "must be punished". Other police personnel across the state should get a lesson from the punishment from this case, he added.

The woman’s father also appealed to the state government and the police to sensitise the low-ranking police personnel on how to behave with women.

While referring to a government’s inaction in a serious case like "assault" on an Odia officer allegedly by Governor Raghubar Das’ son, Patnaik said: "The day the BJP government refused to take action against the governor’s son on a serious case of assault, others got emboldened." "I still urge for action to be taken by this government against the Governor’s son. I demand a court-monitored SIT probe and a judicial inquiry into this grave incident against an Army Major and the lady," he said.

The woman, who was arrested and released on bail on Thursday for allegedly misbehaving with the police, claimed that she was sexually harassed after being taken into custody.

"I don't know what happened, they put him (army officer) in the lock-up. When I raised the voice that they can not put an Army officer in custody as it is unlawful, two women officers started physically assaulting me," she alleged on Thursday.

The woman said she tried to fight back and bit on the hand of a policewoman when she tried to get hold of her neck. The police personnel then put her in a room and tied her hands and legs, she alleged.

"Soon after, a male officer came and kicked on my breasts several times. He lowered down my pants and his as well. Showing his private part, he asked me how much time I want to remain silent," the woman alleged.

The NCW said:"A formal letter has been sent to the DGP, requesting an action taken report within 3 days. Urgent disciplinary action is expected." State Commission for Women chairperson Minati Behera said the panel has taken suo-motu cognisance of the alleged assault of the woman in Bharatpur police station.

Behera visited the police station on Friday to inquire about the incident. She held discussions with the staff and collected some case-related documents.

Police have so far arrested seven persons who allegedly misbehaved with the army officer and the woman.