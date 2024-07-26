Sexual assault: Truth will come out in 15 to 20 days, says JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna

Mysuru: JD(S) Member of the Legislative Council Suraj Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually assaulting some men and is out on bail, said on Friday that in 15 to 20 days all those who were part of the conspiracy against him and his family will be exposed.

He said he has not done anything wrong and that the truth will come out soon.

“We have not done anything wrong. That’s why we all are so confident. All the questions will be answered. Time alone will give the answer,” Suraj Revanna, grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, told reporters after praying to Goddess Chamundeshwari here in Mysuru.

He said, “I would also like to tell you that the truth cannot be hidden for long. All those who have taken part in this conspiracy, they will come out (be exposed). Just wait for 15 to 20 days.” About his pilgrimage to Chamundi Hills, the JD(S) MLC said it is a family tradition that every year he along with his parents and other family members pay a visit to Chamundeshwari temple to worship the goddess.

Suraj Revanna was released on bail just two days ago in the sexual assault case. He was arrested based on a complaint by a JD(S) worker who alleged that the MLC sexually assaulted him.

Suraj's younger brother Prajwal Revanna, who is also facing allegations of sexual assault on several women, is in jail.

Their parents H D Revanna and Bhavani Revanna are also on bail. They face the charge of allegedly abducting a woman who had figured in one of the huge cache of videos that came into the public domain ahead of the Lok Sabha election, and was seen being tied up and raped, allegedly by Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal was an NDA candidate from Hassan in the Lok Sabha election and lost his seat.