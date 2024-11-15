Sexual harassment case against Brij Bhushan: Court to record on Nov 26 wrestler's statement

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) A Delhi court will resume on November 26 recording statement of one of six female wrestlers who have accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya posted the matter for further proceedings after recording statement of one of the complainants in the case on November 14.

The proceedings took place in-chamber.

The court had on May 21 framed charges of sexual harassment and using force to outrage women's modesty against Singh in the case.

Singh had pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The judge had also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against Singh.

The court further framed charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case. PTI UK KVK KVK