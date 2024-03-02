Sexual harassment case against ex-WFI chief: Court to pass order on closure report on Apr 23

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its order on April 23 on whether to accept a police report seeking cancellation of a complaint filed by a minor wrestler against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor, who was scheduled to pass the order on Saturday, said some clarifications were required in the matter.

During the in-chamber proceedings held on August 1 last year, the minor wrestler told the court that she was satisfied with the Delhi Police's investigation in the case and not opposed to the closure report it had submitted.

On June 15, 2023, the Delhi Police filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case involving the girl after her father made a startling claim midway through the probe that he levelled false allegations of sexual harassment against Singh to get back at him for perceived injustice to his daughter.

Police had recommended dropping the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case against Singh, but charged him with sexual harassment and stalking in a separate case lodged on the basis of a complaint from six women wrestlers.

Police had recommended cancellation of the complaint involving the minor wrestler, saying "no corroborative evidence" was found.

The POCSO Act provides for a minimum imprisonment of three years, depending on the sections under which a crime has been registered.

The closure report notwithstanding, the court has to take a call on whether to accept it or order further investigation.

Singh has consistently denied the allegations. PTI UK RC