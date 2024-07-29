Sexual harassment case: Court frames charges against ex-Haryana minister

Chandigarh, Jul 29 (PTI) A court here on Monday framed charges against former Haryana minister and BJP leader Sandeep Singh in an alleged sexual harassment case registered on the complaint of a junior woman coach.

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rahul Garg also dismissed the discharge application filed by Singh, the complainant's counsel Deepanshu Bansal said.

The charges have been framed against Singh under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of woman), Bansal said.

The court also dismissed the complainant's plea to add section 376 (rape) in the case, he said and added that the court has fixed August 17 as the next date of hearing.

The case stems from allegations of sexual assault made by a junior athletic coach from Haryana against the BJP leader.

Singh, a former Indian hockey captain, had said he has been falsely implicated in the case.

He was booked after the woman's complaint was registered on December 31, 2022, at the Sector-26 police station here. Singh, a first-time MLA, was the minister when the complaint was filed against him. PTI CHS ANB ANB