Sexual harassment case: Ex-WFI chief Singh seeks discharge claiming delay in reporting offence

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday sought to be discharged in the sexual harassment case filed against him by women wrestlers, claiming delay in reporting the alleged offence and contradiction in the statements of the complainants.

Advertisment

The counsel appearing for Singh told a metropolitan court the incidents were alleged to have taken place in 2012 but were reported to police in 2023.

The submission was made before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot during the arguments on whether to frame charges against Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar, the former assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

“There was a long delay in reporting the alleged offences. The incidents of 2012 were reported to the police in 2023. The alleged incidents took place at different time and places. There is no link between the incidents...there are also contradictions in the affidavit and the statement of complainants,” the counsel told the court.

Advertisment

The court will resume hearing the matter on February 6.

Delhi Police had earlier urged the court to frame charges against Singh in the case.

The city police had opposed the contention of the accused that since some of the alleged incidents had occurred overseas, they do not fall within the jurisdiction of courts in Delhi.

Police submitted the incidents of sexual harassment, allegedly committed by Singh, overseas and in India, including Delhi, are part of the same offence.

The city police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15, 2023 under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. PTI UK UK SK SK