Sexual harassment: Kerala HC defers hearing on jeweller's bail plea to Jan 14

Kochi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday postponed the hearing of the bail plea filed by prominent businessman Boby Chemmanur to January 14. Chemmanur was arrested in connection with a sexual harassment case filed against him by a Malayalam actress.

Chemmanur, currently lodged in the District Jail here, approached the High Court after the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II denied him bail on Thursday and sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

While considering the petition, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan stated that no special consideration could be given to Chemmanur.

When the court remarked that one should be cautious when making public comments, describing some as "insulting," the counsel for Chemmanur assured the court that he would refrain from making unnecessary remarks.

The petition filed by Chemmanur before the court stated that the allegations originated from a complaint lodged by a film actress who, until recently, had publicly acknowledged and celebrated her two-decade-long acquaintance with Chemmanur.

It further mentioned that she had previously inaugurated three jewellery shops belonging to his business group as the chief guest— in April 2019 at Perambra, in December 2022 at Attingal, and in August 2024 at Kannur.

The petition stated that the actress herself publicly disclosed the complaint by posting a letter addressed to Chemmanur on social media, announcing the filing of the complaint and making unwarranted remarks against him.

"It appears that the details of the complaint were shared with the media by the actress and her agents to orchestrate a witch hunt against him through the media," the petition added.

According to the actor's complaint, upon invitation, she inaugurated the Chemmanur International Jewellery showroom at Alakode, Kannur, on August 7, 2024, where thousands had gathered to witness the event.

During the inauguration ceremony, Chemmanur placed a necklace around the actress's neck and then made unwelcome sexual advances with bad intentions, twirling or rotating her, the complaint stated.

However, Chemmanur's bail plea stated that he is completely innocent of all the accusations levelled against him and denies the allegations, calling them false, baseless, and incorrect.

The petition filed by Chemmanur also alleged undue haste in his arrest. It stated that police officers were sent to a location over 250 km away from the station where the FIR was registered. This action was taken immediately after the FIR was registered, even before the complainant's statement was recorded by the Magistrate.

The petition claimed that the arrest was not made for investigation but was driven by extraneous reasons.

It argued that the move aimed to tarnish Chemmanur's reputation, cause irreparable harm to his business conglomerate, and disrupt his philanthropic activities.

The plea also alleged that there was no justification for sending him to jail during the investigation stage.

Chemmanur has been charged under Section 75(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for making "sexually coloured remarks" as a form of sexual harassment, as well as under Section 67 of the IT Act for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, the police stated.