Sexual harassment of woman patient in Chennai GH exposes lack of safety: AIADMK gen sec

Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI) Expressing shock over the alleged incident of sexual harassment of a woman patient at a government hospital here by an inebriated intruder, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday demanded stringent action on the perpetrator.

The incident exposed the safety threat to women, he said.

"The fact that such an incident took place again in the state capital, at a major government hospital, clearly shows the shameful state of women's safety under the DMK regime," Palaniswami said in a post on X.

He said the news of a man entering the Kilpauk Government Hospital and sexually harassing a female inpatient was "shocking." "What is the Chief Minister @mkstalin, who spoke in the Assembly about women's safety, going to say now? It's irritating for him to hear (the question ) 'who is that sir' (in the sexual assault on Anna University student case)," Palaniswami said in the post and claimed that just because such "sirs" were being shielded under the present regime many "sirs" were emerging.

"I urge the Stalin government to ensure that the person arrested in the Kilpauk Hospital sexual harassment case receives the maximum punishment as per law," Palaniswami said.

Police said the 28-year-old man who reportedly sexually harassed a 50-year-old woman inpatient on January 12 night was found intoxicated. He was nabbed by other patients in the ward and hospital staff when the woman screamed for help, and he was later handed over to the police. PTI JSP SSK JSP SSK ADB