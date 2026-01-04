Sexual molestation bid against elderly woman in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala), Jan 5 (PTI) A man has been booked for allegedly attempting to sexually molest an elderly woman after trespassing into her house in this district, police said on Sunday.

The 64-year-old woman, who was living alone in a dilapidated house in Alathur, faced the molestation bid from the accused in the early hours of Friday.

The accused was identified as Suresh, a native of Porulippadam who was reportedly a worker of a political party.

"As per the complainant, the accused trespassed into her house and tried to molest her. He was also accused of trying to physically assault her when she resisted," a police officer said. The complainant later ran to a nearby house after pushing aside the accused.

Police said Suresh was located and his arrest would be recorded soon. Relevant sections of the BNS including attempt to molestation and murder were invoked against him, police added. PTI LGK ADB