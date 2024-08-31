Sexual violence against women is blot on society, government: Gehlot

Jaipur, Aug 31 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday slammed the BJP government of the state over crimes against women and said the sexual violence is a blot on society.

"The fifth incident of rape of a minor has come to light in Jodhpur in 15 days. In the last incident, some scenes of the brutality with the girl came on social media which are very sad and disturbing," Gehlot said on X.

He said that the way sexual violence is being done with girls is a blot on society and the government.

Gehlot said in his post, "On an average, 19 girls and women are being raped every day in the state. Such incidents should be embarrassing for the police and the government. Police should create a safe environment for women and girls. The situation in Rajasthan has now become serious."