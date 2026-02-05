Seychelles President Herminie arrives on his maiden visit to India

Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Seychelles President Patrick Herminie arrived here on Thursday on his maiden trip to India, coinciding with the celebration of half-a-century of strong diplomatic ties with the country.

He was accorded a warm reception by State Adi Dravidar Welfare Minister M Mathivendhan, Chennai Mayor R Priya and senior officials upon his arrival at the airport.

During his five-day trip, he would meet Governor R N Ravi, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat in Mumbai.

A release from the External Affairs Ministry said that he would meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Seychelles is a key maritime neighbour of India in the Indian Ocean region and holds a special place in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR and commitment to the Global South. India is expected to lend further momentum to wide-ranging cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries, the release said. PTI JSP JSP ADB