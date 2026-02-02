Seychelles president to visit India from Feb 5-10

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Seychelles President Patrick Herminie will undertake a six-day visit to India beginning Thursday with a focus on boosting bilateral ties in a range of areas including trade and defence.

It will be President Herminie's first visit to India since assuming office last October.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patrick Herminie, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, will undertake a state visit to India from February 5 to 10," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Herminie will hold wide-ranging talks with PM Modi on bilateral, regional, and international issues of mutual interest, the MEA said.

The Seychelles president will also visit Chennai and Mumbai where he would be attending business events.

"Seychelles is a key maritime neighbour for India in the Indian Ocean region and holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South," the MEA said.

The visit of President Herminie to India is expected to lend further momentum to wide-ranging cooperation and robust people-to-people ties between the two countries, it said in a statement.

Officials said the discussions between the two sides will focus on enhancing the overall trajectory of the ties including in defence and trade. PTI MPB KVK KVK