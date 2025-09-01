SFI activist injured in scuffle at Kolkata college, TMC students' wing denies charge

Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) An SFI activist was allegedly injured in a scuffle between two groups of students at Vidyasagar College in Kolkata on Monday.

Koushik Das, a third-year student of Mass Communication, was beaten up by two students belonging to Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) during an altercation in the college canteen, the SFI alleged in a statement.

Das suffered gashes on his face, it claimed.

TMCP said its members were not involved in the incident.

A TMCP leader said Das's provocation led to the scuffle, but its members prevented the situation from escalating further. PTI SUS SOM