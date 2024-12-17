SFI activists stage protest against Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 17 (PTI) A group of Student's Federation of India (SFI) activists, the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), staged a protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the University Senate campus here on Tuesday.

Despite the intense security laid by police, the SFI activists forcefully opened the closed gates of the campus and ran towards the Senate Hall where Khan was participating in a seminar.

Though the police closed the doors of the seminar hall and prevented the protesters from entering inside, they engaged in a scuffle with the law enforcers.

The SFI activists later staged a sit-in at the portals of the Senate Hall. They later held a protest march through the campus and went out through the main gate.

The ruling CPI(M) and the SFI have been at loggerheads with Governor Khan over various issues for some time. PTI LGK KH