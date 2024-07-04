SFI activists stage protests against 'irregularities' in NEET, UGC-NET exams

Kolkata: Activists of CPI(M) student wing SFI held demonstrations outside two universities here on Thursday as part of its day-long students' strike to protest against alleged irregularities in NEET and UGC NET exams.

They burnt tyres in front of one of the gates of the Jadavpur University in the southern part of the city, while they staged a sit-in before the main gate of the Presidency University in the College Street area, demanding the arrest of masterminds in the alleged irregularities in the two exams.

The agitating students held placards and demanded action against the National Testing Agency which organised the medical entrance examination NEET and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The strike called by the SFI disrupted classes at several universities where the Left students' union has strength.

Students Federation of India's Jadavpur University unit member Abhinaba Basu said the agitators got support from most students and did not stop anyone from entering the campus.

"Our peaceful protests will continue till the afternoon," he said.

The students' body state unit has lined up a series of protest rallies in the city and in other parts of West Bengal on the issue during the day.