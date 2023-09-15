SFI announces candidates for DUSU elections

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The CPI(M)-affiliated SFI announced on Friday its final list of candidates for the September 22 Delhi University Students' Union elections.
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) has named Arif Siddique as its candidate for the president's post, Ankit for vice-president, Aditi Tyagi for secretary and Nishtha Singh for joint secretary.
"Our panel reflects the diverse demography of the university, especially students from marginalised sections. While other organisations are choosing candidates from rich and powerful backgrounds, our panel aims at encouraging students from religious minorities, Dalits and women," said Mayank, the SFI's Delhi unit secretary.
The CPI(M)-backed organisation said its candidates have been leading the movements against the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme, digital divide, internal assessment scheme and conditions that force students to commit suicide.
The All India Students' Association (AISA), another Left-affiliated organisation, announced its final list of candidates on Wednesday.
Aiyesha Ahmad Khan is contesting from AISA for the post of president, Anushka Chaudhary for vice-president, Aditya Pratap Singh for secretary and Anjali Kumari for joint secretary.
The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will be held on September 22, after a gap of four years. The elections were last held in 2019.
The students' union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022. PTI SLB SZM