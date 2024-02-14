SFI attempts to stage black flag demonstration against Governor Khan in Kerala, activists held

Thrissur (Kerala), Feb 14 (PTI) Activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M), on Wednesday attempted to hold a black flag demonstration against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan when he arrived in this central Kerala district for a programme.

The students' attempt to display black flags by jumping in front of Khan's vehicle, as part of the outfit's continuing protests against the head of the state, was foiled by the timely intervention of police personnel.

Khan arrived here to take part in a programme at the Kerala University of Health Sciences located in the Medical College campus here.

Anticipating a possible protest against him, police had taken more than 40 SFI activists into preventive custody from across the district.

They also removed SFI activists who had positioned themselves at various points on the route through which Governor Khan's convoy was about to proceed.

However, two SFI activists managed to come onto the road just before Khan's vehicle's arrived and tried to demonstrate with black flags. Alert police personnel immediately pounced on them, snatched their black flags and dragged them away from the road.

The students were arrested and later forced into a police vehicle.

A police officer said that a total of 43 SFI activists were placed under preventive custody in connection with Governor Khan's visit here.

The SFI has been staging protests against the Governor for some time now, accusing him of attempting to "saffronise" the universities in the state. PTI LGK ANE