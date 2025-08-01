SFI demonstrates at Presidency University seeking commencement of UG admissions

Kolkata, Aug 1 (PTI) SFI members continued their sit-in demonstration at the Presidency University in Kolkata on Friday, demanding the immediate commencement of the admission process for undergraduate courses.

The demonstration began on Thursday with the demand for the prompt publication of the Presidency University Bachelor's Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) results and the start of the admission process.

SFI leader Bitan Islam said they were also demanding the issuing of forms for the Presidency University Master's Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET).

"Till the demands are met, we will continue the sit-in in a democratic manner," he said.

Around 50 SFI members were demonstrating at the varsity's College Street campus, shouting slogans in favour of their demands.

An official of the varsity said the results of the PUBDET, conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board for admission to BA and BSc courses, are expected to be issued by the end of this month.

"Caste certificate of every candidate needs to be uploaded for the PUBDET results. While the results are ready for publication, the caste-based details need to be included against the antecedents of every candidate as per the directive of the Higher Education Department issued recently," an official of the WBJEE Board said.

"We are in the process of uploading the details," he said. PTI SUS SOM