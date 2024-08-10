SFI, DYFI to hold road blockades across Bengal to protest murder of woman doctor

Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) The SFI and DYFI on Saturday said they will hold road blockades across West Bengal to protest the murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

The semi-nude body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital in north Kolkata on Friday.

The SFI and DYFI, which are CPI(M)'s students' and youth wings respectively, said they will hold road blockades across West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday to protest the murder.

The deceased, a second-year student of the chest medicine department, was on duty on Thursday night. The body bore injury marks.

Her father had alleged that she was raped and murdered inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Preliminary autopsy report confirmed sexual abuse of the woman doctor before she was killed, police said. PTI AMR RG