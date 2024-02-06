SFI expresses 'great concern' over Kerala budget proposal on private and foreign universities

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (PTI) The Students' Federation of India, the ruling CPI(M)'s students' wing, on Tuesday expressed "great concern" over the Left government's budget proposals encouraging private and foreign universities to establish themselves in the state.

In the past decades, the SFI has staged several agitations against privatisation in the education sector in Kerala. When reporters sought reactions about the budget proposals, SFI state President K Anushree said its members would hold discussions with the government and convey their concerns in this regard.

The budget for the fiscal 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Monday indicated a clear policy diversion from the proclaimed anti-privatisation stand of the Left government when it pitched for tapping the possibilities of private investments in many key sectors, including education.

Opportunities for establishing foreign university campuses will be examined and "steps will be taken to establish private universities as well", the FM had said.

Speaking to reporters, SFI state president Anushree said that if private universities come into being in the state, the government should be able to regulate their operations.

The government's move to bring foreign universities to the state also is being opposed by the SFI.

"We have great concerns with regard to the arrival of foreign universities. We cannot accept it at any cost. We would like to hold a discussion with the government about all these future concerns in the wake of the present budget," the leader added.

However, Higher Education Minister R Bindu justified the budget references regarding private and foreign universities.

She said the Marxist party had staged agitations against the use of computers years ago, stating that it would lead to people losing jobs. "But, when the world has advanced, computers have now become a necessity," she pointed out, trying to draw parallels with the situation.

Noting that there are several private educational institutions that have developed into Centres of Excellence, she said it would be good if more students can make use of their excellent infrastructure facilities and academic atmosphere. PTI LGK ANE