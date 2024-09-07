SFI forms 50-member election committee for DUSU polls

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) The Left-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) unit at Delhi University on Saturday formed a 50-member election committee for the September 27 students union polls.

In addition to contesting for positions on the central panel of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), the SFI has also decided to field candidates in 12 colleges across DU, it said in a statement.

"The current DUSU, led by the ABVP, is an ineffective body filled with individuals who do not take their responsibilities seriously. The union has been viewed in a very poor light by students due to its lack of action on serious issues arising on campus," the statement said.

The SFI's election manifesto lists among its promises a push for hostel accommodations for all, concessional metro passes for students, and the rollback of the Four-Year Undergraduate Program (FYUP) model of education.