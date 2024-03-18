SFI leader Abhimanyu murder case: Prosecution submits copies of missing documents

Kochi, Mar 17 (PTI) The prosecution in the sensational murder case of SFI leader Abhimanyu M submitted certified copies of the missing documents in the case before the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Monday.

Advertisment

The prosecution submitted the "reconstructed copies" of 11 missing documents after the Kerala High Court directed it to do so earlier this month.

Abhimanyu, an SFI leader of Maharaja's college here, was stabbed to death on July 2, 2018 allegedly by activists of Campus Front of India, the student/campus wing of the banned Popular Front of India.

Certain documents, including the chargesheet, post-mortem certificate and the wound certificate, have been missing since January 2019 and it was reported to the court in September 2023, Public Prosecutor G Mohan Raj told the media.

Advertisment

Raj said the documents were reconstructed based on the high court's order, and the defence can examine the genuineness of the certified copy.

Court sources told PTI that the documents went missing from the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court as the staff handles a massive volume of documents everyday. The matter was brought before the high court as repeated efforts to trace the documents failed.

Raj said it was copies of the documents that were already filed before the court that went missing. The copies of the documents were given to the defence during the admission of the case itself.

"There was no need to doubt the veracity of the certified copies. The defence can check the genuineness of the copies," Raj said.

Considering the plea of the accused, the court posted the matter on March 25 to hear their side. PTI RRT RRT ANE