SFI leaders booked for blocking, attacking Kerala University VC’s car

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI) Police on Thursday said they had registered a case against the SFI state president and several other activists for allegedly blocking Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal and attacking his car here.

The case was filed against Students’ Federation of India state president Siva Prasad, district secretary Nandan, district president Avinash, district committee members Ashik, Maneesh, Adarsh, Aswin, Adarsh S K, Vaibhav, and other unidentified persons, police said.

According to the police, SFI activists took out a protest march to the vice-chancellor’s office on Wednesday afternoon, demanding his removal.

The accused allegedly intercepted the vice-chancellor’s car and beat on the vehicle with their hands, preventing him from proceeding.

Kunnummal was blocked inside his vehicle for several minutes before police intervened and dispersed the protesters, officials added.

The case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Kerala Police Act, and the Kerala Public Way Restriction of Assemblies and Processions Act at the Cantonment police station, based on a complaint filed by the Kerala University Registrar.

SFI, the student wing of the CPI(M), has been staging protests demanding Kunnummal’s removal, the appointment of a permanent VC, and the convening of a syndicate meeting. PTI TBA SSK