SFI march to Kerala Raj Bhavan turns violent; police use water cannons to disperse crowd

Thiruvananthapuram: A march carried out by the activists of the Students Federation of India, the students' wing of the ruling CPI (M), to Raj Bhavan alleging saffronisation of the higher education sector by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, turned violent here on Wednesday.

The march was carried out as part of the statewide educational strike announced by the Left outfit against the actions of the governor.

The SFI activists who gathered in large numbers jumped the barricade placed by the police on the road leading to Raj Bhavan.

Despite police blocking them, some protesters managed to reach in front of Raj Bhavan's main gate and raised slogans against Governor Khan.

As the protest turned violent, police used water canons to disperse the group.

The protesters were later arrested and removed from the area.

SFI activists carried out similar protests across the state in front of various central government offices.