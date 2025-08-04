SFI members continue sit-in at Presidency University demanding PUBDET results

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) SFI members continued their sit-in demonstration at Presidency University here on Monday demanding the immediate publication of the degree entrance test results and the start of the admission process.

SFI Presidency University unit spokesperson Bitan Islam said while the WBJEE Board decided to declare the results of the entrance test on August 9 following protests by students, they will also not "withdraw the sit-in till the Presidency University Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) results are out." Despite official assurance and notification from the WBJEE Board, the protestors remain skeptical.

"We will not be satisfied till the results are declared, as the delay is hampering the undergraduate admission process. The PUBDET exams were held in June. The undergraduate admission process must begin without further delay, in accordance with court orders and by resolving all complications related to OBC reservations," Islam added.

The sit-in on the university campus, which began on July 30, entered its fifth day on Monday.

Islam further said the students are also demanding issuance of forms for the Presidency University Master's Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET).

An official of the varsity said the results of the PUBDET, conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board for admission to BA and BSc courses, are slated to be issued by the second week of this month.

"Caste certificates of every candidate are being uploaded for the PUBDET results as per the directive of the higher education department issued recently," an official of the WBJEE Board said.