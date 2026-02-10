SFI protest at Kerala University turns tense over arts festival row

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) Tension prevailed at the Kerala University headquarters on Tuesday after a march organised by the SFI, protesting against the Vice Chancellor’s decision to deny permission to conduct the university arts festival.

Despite police action, including the use of water cannons and barricades, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) workers pushed forward and entered the university building that houses the offices of the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar, raising slogans against the authorities.

SFI is the students' wing of the ruling CPI(M).

Police attempted to stop the students, but several protesters climbed over the half-wall of the building and gathered in front of the offices, continuing their protest.

The march to the university headquarters was held as part of the day-and-night agitation launched by the SFI against Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummel, which entered its second day on Tuesday.

Apart from opposing the Vice Chancellor’s decision to block the arts festival from being conducted by the outgoing union, the students also demanded the immediate release of travelling allowance (TA) dues for sports students, which they said have been pending for several months.

SFI leaders alleged that the Vice Chancellor had failed to address the students’ concerns or hold talks with them, and said the protest would continue until their demands are met. PTI TGB KH