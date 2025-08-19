SFI protest outside Bengal education dept headquarters over WBJEE result, college classes

Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) Tensions flared outside Bikash Bhavan, the West Bengal education department headquarters, in Salt Lake near here on Tuesday as a Students' Federation of India (SFI) protest demanding clarity on college admissions and Joint Entrance Examination results turned chaotic, prompting a police crackdown and multiple detentions.

Before the main protest could begin, SFI state committee member Subhajit Sarkar and another leader were detained by police, official said.

Condemning the detention, Sarkar said, "We had called for a peaceful gathering outside Bikash Bhavan to submit a deputation regarding when college classes will begin and when the JEE results will be declared. Before the programme even started, police detained me and my comrade Akash Kar." The main procession, which was scheduled to begin at 1 pm, was delayed due to the initial crackdown and reached the venue from Karunamoyee around 2:30 pm, protesters said.

According to authorities, no permission had been granted for the protest .

A large contingent of police remained stationed outside Bikash Bhavan throughout the day amidst fears of further unrest.