SFI protest over fee hike turns violent at Agricultural University

Thrissur (Kerala), Oct 28 (PTI) A protest staged by the activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) at the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) at Mannuthy here turned violent on Tuesday.

The students' wing of the ruling CPI (M) took out the protest march against the fees hike in colleges under the university. The police had to use water canon to disperse the agitators.

The protest came amid reports that a degree student of the Government College of Agriculture in Vellayani discontinued his studies due to exorbitant fees hike.

SFI leadership said they would continue the protest until the University withdrew the fees hike. PTI LGK ROH