SFI protests against bus fare hike in Himachal, clashes with police

Shimla, May 19 (PTI) The CPI(M)-affiliated SFI held a protest against the Himachal Pradesh government in Shimla on Monday over its decision to hike bus fares across the state.

Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists also briefly clashed with police during the protest.

Hundreds of SFI activists gathered outside the gate of Himachal Pradesh University and raised slogans against the state government. The protesters blocked a road and also burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Addressing the protesters, Ankush Rana -- a leader of the SFI's Himachal Pradesh unit -- said the state government's decision to hike bus fares, taken during a recent Cabinet meeting, was anti-student and anti-people.

Instead of formulating progressive policies for the state's people, the government is imposing an additional financial burden on them, he added.

"A large number of students in Himachal Pradesh travel in buses on a daily basis to reach their schools, colleges as well as universities and the SFI has been demanding that the state government provide free services to them," Rana said.

He added that the fare hike would mostly affect students living in the state's far-flung areas.

He warned the Himachal Pradesh government that the SFI would intensify its protest if the hike was not rolled back.