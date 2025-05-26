SFI protests alleging sudden exam notice by DU English department

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Students' Federation of India (SFI) members staged a protest outside the Dean of Examinations' office at the Delhi University on Monday, alleging last-minute announcement by the Department of English regarding the Research Methodology paper for third-year undergraduate students.

There was no immediate response available from the Delhi University (DU) administration.

Until recently, students were informed that a research paper submission would serve as the evaluation method for the course, an official statement of the SFI said.

However, amidst ongoing exams on May 25 an abrupt email announced that a theory-based end-semester exam would be held instead, leaving students just five days to prepare, it added.

"This kind of arbitrary decision-making causes immense stress and disregards the efforts students have already put into their dissertations," said Deevya, who was part of the SFI delegation.

Delhi SFI vice-president Noel linked the confusion to broader issues under the National Education Policy (NEP) and the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), calling them "failed and ill-planned".

The department following the protest offered students two optional exam dates -- June 21 or December 2025, the statement said.

The SFI criticized this as a partial fix, pointing to systemic administrative mismanagement and a lack of coordination between departments that continues to disrupt students' academic lives.