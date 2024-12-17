SFI, TMCP clash outside college over RG Kar issue

Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) Members of the student wings of the Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) on Tuesday clashed over the RG Kar issue outside Barasat College in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said.

Clashes broke out between members of the Student Federation of India (SFI) and the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) outside the college when the former tried to begin a demonstration demanding justice for the RG Kar victim when an examination was on, police said.

A large number of police personnel were posted outside the institute, a senior police officer said.

On August 9, the body of an on-duty medic, who was raped and murdered, was recovered from the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here, sparking nationwide outrage.

The police conducted the initial probe into the case which was later handed over to the CBI on an order of the Calcutta High Court. PTI SCH NN