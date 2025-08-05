SFI withdraws demonstration as dates announced for Presidency University admission process

Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) The Students' Federation of India (SFI) on Tuesday withdrew its demonstration at Presidency University after dates for the publication of undergraduate entrance test results and post-graduate entrance examination were announced.
While the results of the Presidency University Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) will be out on August 9, the Presidency University Master's Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) will take place on August 24.
Braving torrential rains, around 50 students began a sit-in on the university's College Street campus on July 30, demanding initiation of the admission process for the PG and UG courses.
Both exams are being conducted by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board. PTI SUS SOM