SFIO action against my daughter aimed at targetting me: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 9 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the Serious Fraud Investigation Office's (SFIO) action against his daughter in the "illegal payment" scandal was aimed at targetting him.

Therefore, he was not taking it very seriously, Vijayan said while answering reporters' queries on the SFIO move and the Congress and BJP demands for his resignation over it.

"You can keep hoping for my resignation," he said responding to the media queries.

The SFIO has reportedly named his daughter, Veena T, in an "illegal payment" scandal involving her now-defunct IT firm Exalogic and private mining company Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

As the queries kept coming despite him making it clear he was not interested in further discussing the issue, Vijayan said, "I know you want my blood, but you will not get it easily".

On being asked why the party jumped to his daughter's defence, but the same stand was not taken when late Marxist stalwart Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son was facing money laundering allegations, Vijayan said in that case, the CPI(M) veteran was not targetted.

"Here the allegations begin with the phrase 'my daughter'. That is the difference. So, the party has realised that in this case, I am the target," he said.

Vijayan also accused the media of hiding the fact that the payment received by Exalogic from CMRL was through proper channels, that it was not black money and that GST as well as income tax was paid in connection with it.

He also accused them of hiding CMRL's claims that the payment was for services rendered by Exalogic.

Vijayan said that even his daughter's firm had given details of the services rendered.

"But, you hid all that. Why?" he asked.

He also blamed a particular Malayalam news media of highlighting the issue and said, "It does not affect me." He also said that the particular media house wanted an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in the matter and remarked -- "Let us see how much of your wish is fulfilled." The CM said that the matter was in the court, where it can go on.

"It is in the court. It will proceed accordingly. I am not taking it very seriously," he said, adding that the case has to be faced in the court and no clarifications regarding it have to be given to the media.

His remarks come amidst reports that the ED is preparing to register a case against Veena who is already facing a probe by the SFIO in the alleged "illegal payment" scandal.

There were also media reports that the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs has granted approval for prosecution proceedings against her in the SFIO case.

While the Congress and the BJP have been demanding the resignation of Vijayan, the CPI(M) has termed the SFIO move as "politically motivated".

The SFIO investigation reportedly found that she had received Rs 2.70 crore from the private mining company without providing any services.

According to the reports, the SFIO investigation has uncovered a Rs 182 crore financial fraud within the mining company, in which several others are also accused.

It stated that the fraud was carried out by inflating non-existent expenses and creating fake bills. PTI HMP HMP ROH