SGPC, Akal Takht hail Centre's move to allow Sikh jatha to visit Pakistan for Guru Nanak Jayanti

Amritsar, Oct 2 (PTI) The SGPC and Sri Akal Takht Sahib on Thursday welcomed the Centre's decision to allow a Sikh jatha (a group of pilgrims) to visit gurdwaras in Pakistan on the occasion of 'Parkash Purb' (birth anniversary) of Sikhism founder, Guru Nanak Dev, in November.

"The news of the government's approval has come through media reports, and the SGPC appreciates this decision," Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said in a statement.

He said the Parkash purb of Guru Nanak Dev, the first of the ten Sikh gurus, holds great significance not only for the Sikh community but for the entire humanity.

On this sacred occasion, Sikh devotees have a deep emotional desire to pay obeisance at the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

He added that the earlier decision to "restrict" the jatha had caused disappointment among the 'Sangat', following which the SGPC had appealed to the government to reconsider.

In this regard, a letter had also been written by SGPC to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on September 29, and it is satisfying that the government has paid attention to it, the SGPC chief mentioned in the statement.

He further said that every year, Sikh devotees submit their passports with high hopes of joining this pilgrimage, but when reports emerge about restrictions, it deeply hurts their religious sentiments.

The SGPC president also appealed to the government to reopen the Kartarpur corridor.

Sri Akal Takht Sahib, one of the five seats of authority of the Sikh community, also praised the Centre's decision to allow the annual Sikh jatha to visit Sri Nankana Sahib and other historic shrines in Pakistan.

Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, the officiating Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, termed it as the fulfilment of the prayers of the Sikh community.

In an official statement, he said that it was commendable that the Centre has reconsidered its September 12 decision and has now approved to send the jatha. Jathedar Gargajj emphasised that jathas must continue to visit gurdwaras in Pakistan regularly, as this helps strengthen communal harmony and improve relations between the two nations.

Last month, political leaders in Punjab, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, criticised the Centre following an advisory stating that it would not be possible to send the Sikh jatha to Pakistan in November, given the prevailing security scenario with Pakistan.

Mann had then slammed the BJP-led Centre for giving its nod to the Asia Cup T20 cricket match between India and Pakistan, but denying permission to send a Sikh jatha to the neighbouring country.

Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, too, had sought a review of the Centre's advisory.