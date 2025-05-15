SGPC announces Rs 5 lakh for family affected by Pakistani aerial intrusion

Amritsar, May 15 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday said financial aid of Rs 5 lakh will be given to a family which lost one of its members and two others were injured during a Pakistani aerial intrusion in Punjab's Ferozepur last week.

The woman, Sukhwinder Kaur, and her family members received serious burn injuries last Friday when some debris fell on their house in the Khai Pheme Ke village, setting the structure and a car on fire during the Pakistani aerial intrusion.

Lakhwinder Singh (55), his wife Sukhwinder Kaur and their son Monu Singh (24) sustained injuries.

Sukhwinder Kaur died at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday.

Expressing grief over the death of the woman, Dhami said the family suffered a significant loss.

The SGPC has decided to offer Rs 5 lakh to support the grieving family. PTI JMS CHS KSS KSS