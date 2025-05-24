SGPC chief accuses Punjab govt if altering Golden Temple image in centenary ad, seeks apology

Amritsar, May 24 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday accused the Punjab government of altering the image of 'Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib' through computer-generated techniques in an advertisement seeking suggestions for an upcoming centenary commemorations.

He said the move by the government is a "serious affront to Sikh sentiments". Dhami emphasised that before publishing any image related to the Sikh faith, the government should have consulted the SGPC.

He said the Golden Temple is the spiritual centre of Sikh devotion, and Sikhs across the globe hold the sacred image of this shrine deep within their hearts.

By presenting an artificial intelligence-generated "distorted" image, the advertisement has not only disrespected Sikh reverence and belief, but has also made a shallow attempt to diminish the spiritual aura of the Darbar Sahib, which resides in the soul of every Sikh, he added.

The SGPC president further said that despite hundreds of authentic images of 'Sri Harmandar Sahib' being available on the internet, the government's decision to distort one through digital manipulation is deeply painful.

He demanded that the government issue a clear explanation and offer an immediate apology.

He also clarified that organising centenary events is the responsibility of the Sikh body, the SGPC.

The government's role is to support development in cities associated with the Gurus, improve infrastructure, and collaborate with the SGPC to appropriately establish commemorative memorials. PTI JMS CHS OZ OZ