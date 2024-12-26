SGPC chief condemns imitation of younger 'sahibzadas' in Kerala school event

Amritsar, Dec 26 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami has condemned the imitation of the younger 'Sahibzadas' during a 'Veer Bal Diwas' programme at a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Payyanur, Kerala.

'Veer Bal Diwas' is observed on December 26 to mark the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh.

Dhami said that imitation of the younger 'sahibzadas' when the Sikh community is observing their martyrdom day is highly objectionable and against Sikh principles.

In a statement, Dhami said, "The sentiments of the Sikh community have been hurt by the administration of Payyanur Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kerala by getting the children to imitate the younger Sahibzadas and posting the photos on social media." He said that although Payyanur Kendri Vidyalaya has removed the objectionable photos from its social media platforms after the SGPC expressed its objection to this incident, the central government also needs to take concrete steps to prevent such incidents.

Dhami asked the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Women and Child Development and the CBSE to order schools, colleges and educational institutions to hold events in the light of Sikh principles and history while observing the martyrdom day of the sahibzadas at the national level and to ask them not to act against Sikh principles in any way.

Meanwhile, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami said that the name "Veer Bal Diwas", which has been given by the Government of India to the martyrdom day of the younger sahibzadas, has not been accepted by Akal Takht, supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs and the SGPC, including other main Sikh institutions.

"Therefore, the Government of India should approve the name 'Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas' recommended by the SGPC and issue a revised gazette notification in this regard," he said.

He said that according to the Sikh principles, the sahibzadas achieved unparalleled martyrdom with bravery at a young age, therefore the Sikh community respects them with the term 'Baba' and the government should also move forward with this spirit.