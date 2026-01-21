SGPC delegation meets Delhi Police commissioner, demands action against AAP's Atishi

Amritsar (PTI): An SGPC delegation on Wednesday met the Delhi Police commissioner and demanded registration of a case against former Delhi chief minister Atishi for her alleged "derogatory remark" about Sikh Gurus.

The ruling BJP has accused Atishi of using "insensitive words" against Guru Tegh Bahadur during a discussion in the Delhi Assembly on January 6 to mark 350 years of the martyrdom of the Ninth Sikh Guru, Bhai Sati Das, Bhai Mati Das and Bhai Dayala.

It has demanded an apology from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for her alleged objectionable language hurting religious sentiments and undermining the dignity of the House.

In an application submitted to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) said that Atishi on January 6 "used objectionable words regarding the Sikh Gurus inside the Delhi Vidhan Sabha, deeply hurting Sikh sentiments".

"The words used by her are also recorded in the official proceedings of the state Assembly," a statement issued here said.

The delegation comprised SGPC senior vice president Raghujit Singh Virk, junior vice president Baldev Singh Kalyan, executive member Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar, Haryana Sikh Mission in-charge Sukhwinder Singh and Delhi Sikh Mission in-charge Manveet Singh, it said.

The SGPC emphasised that the teachings of the Sikh Gurus are a guiding light for all humanity and the Sikh community has always upheld the principles of equality, brotherhood and harmony above caste, creed, race and discrimination, as taught by the Gurus.

The SGPC further said the remarks made by the AAP leader "against the Sikh Gurus" have severely hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs living across the world. It alleged that the comments were made deliberately and reflect her mindset towards the Sikh community.

The letter to the police commissioner also mentioned that at a time when India and the world are commemorating the 350th martyrdom centenary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib and remembering his supreme sacrifice, it is extremely unfortunate for an elected public representative to use such language against the Sikh Gurus.

The delegation demanded that an FIR be registered against Atishi for "hurting religious sentiments" and strict action be taken so that no political leader dares to indulge in acts that hurt the religious sentiments of any community in the future.