SGPC employees to contribute one-day salary for flood relief

Amritsar, Jul 18 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Tuesday said its employees will contribute one-day salary to help the flood-affected people in Punjab.

The SGPC also appealed to 'Sangats' (devotees) to support the cause and issued details of a bank account, following which the employees announced the initiative.

The association of retired SGPC employees contributed Rs 51,000, while the Sikh 'kathawachak' (preacher), also a retired SGPC employee, Bhai Jaswinder Singh Shahur made a contribution of Rs 1 lakh.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the decision taken by the Sikh body employees is in the interest of humanity.

He said that standing with humanity in difficult times is part of the path shown by the Sikh Gurus.

Meanwhile, Dhami held a meeting with all the SGPC employees at the Teja Singh Samari Hall here and evaluated relief services being run by the organisation and also directed to maintain the continuity of operations to help the affected people.

Many areas in Punjab were inundated because of the recent heavy downpour.