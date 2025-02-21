SGPC executive body turns down Dhami's resignation, asks to reconsider decision

Amritsar, Feb 21 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's executive body, which met here on Friday, did not accept the resignation of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and urged him to reconsider his decision.

Addressing a press conference here, SGPC's Senior Vice-President Ragujit Singh Virk said that Dhami's resignation has not been accepted. It has been kept pending, the meeting decided.

He said that a SGPC delegation would meet Dhami to urge him to take his resignation back and continue his services as president of SGPC.

Dhami had resigned from his post on Monday.

His resignation had come days after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh strongly condemned the dismissal of services of Giani Harpreet Singh as the jathedar of Damdama Sahib by the SGPC.

Dhami on Monday said he was always committed to the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

Referring to a recent Facebook post of Jathedar Raghbir Singh on the termination of services of Giani Harpreet Singh, Dhami had said he wrote that removing the latter was "highly condemnable" and "unfortunate".

"I being 'pardhan' (president of SGPC) take responsibility and resign from the post on moral grounds with immediate effect," Dhami had said while addressing the media in Amritsar on Monday.

Meanwhile, Virk made it clear that SGPC ACT 125 empowered SGPC executive to remove or to appoint anyone in the SGPC even jathedars of Akal Takht too.

He said that if Giani Harpreet Singh was removed it was the decision of SPGPC Executive and not done by president Dhami alone.

On February 10, the SGPC had dismissed the services of Giani Harpreet Singh as the jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Bathinda.

The decision was taken during an executive committee meeting of the SGPC.

The committee accepted a report by a three-member committee formed to probe the allegations against Giani Harpreet Singh in an 18-year-old domestic dispute matter. PTI JMS SUN NB NB