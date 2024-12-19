SGPC forms panel to look into allegations against Takht Damdama Sahib Jathedar

Amritsar, Dec 19 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday formed a three-member committee to probe allegations levelled against Takht Sri Damdama Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh about his personal life.

The executive committee of the SGPC also decided that the incumbent head granthi of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib will perform the services under the jurisdiction of the Takht until a decision is made based on the investigation.

A decision in this regard was taken in a special meeting of the executive committee of the apex gurdwara body held at the Gurdwara Degsar Sahib Katana (Ludhiana) under the leadership of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

In the meeting, a long discussion was held on the "serious allegations" levelled by complainant Gurpreet Singh against the Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.

The executive committee accepted that it was important to investigate the allegations levelled against the Jathedar, keeping in mind the dignity and honour of this position, the SGPC said in a statement.

A sub-committee was formed for the investigation through a resolution passed during the meeting, comprising SGPC senior vice president Raghujit Singh Virk, general secretary Sher Singh Mandwala and executive member Daljit Singh Bhinder, it said.

This sub-committee will conduct a complete investigation and submit its report within 15 days, the SGPC said.

Besides Virk, Mandwala and Bhinder, SGPC junior vice president Baldev Singh Kalyan and executive members Bibi Harjinder Kaur, Surjit Singh Tugalwal, Paramjit Singh Khalsa, Surjit Singh Garhi and Ravinder Singh Khalsa were also present in the meeting. PTI JMS CHS SUN IJT IJT